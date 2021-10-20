Wayne Parker

Wayne L. Parker, 71, of Fremont will be buried beside his wife in Argo Cemetery. He passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
He was born on March 27, 1949, in Tekamah to Don and Arline (Conklin) Parker.
Wayne is survived by his son, Rod (Heather) Parker of Arlington and their children, Xander and Connor; daughter, Angela Parker of Fremont; mother, Arline Parker of Fremont; sisters, Ruth Elaine (Dale) Rezac of Omaha, Kathleen McIntosh of Herman; Naida (Pat) Keller of Tekamah, and Rebecca (Ron) Crogan of Tekamah; brother, Robert (Lesa) Parker of Fremont; brother-in-law, Charles Nelson of Gering, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don; parents-in-law, Gordon and Jacqueline Nelson and brother-in-law, Gerald McIntosh.
Memorials may be directed to the family or the American Diabetes Foundation.