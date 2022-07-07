 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We can’t stress farm safety enough

Rollover rescue part of safety thrust

Farm safety is a major focus at the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, with area rescue squads demonstrating a tractor-rollover rescue. Retrofitting older tractors with rollover-protective structures and seatbelts greatly reduces risk of death in the event of a rollover.

The need to be safe is of the utmost importance every day on the farm. That’s the objective of everyone involved with the Farm Safety and Rescue Area at the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

Melissa Ploeckelman with the National Farm Medicine Center is leading the effort. Area fire departments are joining together to demonstrate how to prevent farm incidents and how to rescue after a farm incident has happened.

One feature will be a tractor roll-over demonstration, which will show how a roll-over protection structure can save lives.

“With a ‘ROPS’ and a seatbelt, the operator is 99 percent likely to survive,” Ploeckelman said.

Without a roll-over protection structure the chance of survival is just 3 percent. Visitors to the display can learn about the National Farm Medicine Center’s rebate program for roll-over protection structures. It helps with the cost to retro-fit older tractors without a roll-over protection structure.

Another dangerous area on the farm is the grain bin. The Pittsville Fire Department will bury a person to the waist in the department’s grain-bin simulator, then demonstrate the grain-bin rescue unit.

“They need 300 pounds of pressure to pull them out of that grain,” Ploeckelman said. “That amount of pressure would rip someone in half.”

Fire Department members will talk about the importance of following safety procedures when entering a grain bin.

All three demonstrations will be conducted all three days of the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, which is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www. wifarmtechdays.org for more information.

Bad-news call spurs diversification

SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Chad Gleason received a call a week before Christmas 2016 – a call with bad news. The order buyer would no longer buy his f…

Gomer bulls provide for easy heat detection

The term “gomer” is military slang for an inept colleague. In cattle, we use it to describe bulls that are used for heat detection. Another term for a gomer is a “teaser” bull. 

Cattlewoman balances many jobs

LANCASTER, Wis. – Tammy Wiedenbeck has a full-time job off her family’s beef operation. But when not working as a business-development manager…

