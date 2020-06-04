June Dairy Month 2020 is as always a celebration of the dairy industry. But this year’s celebration occurs in the midst of a crisis not seen before in our lifetimes – a global pandemic. The COVID-19 virus has affected the entire dairy supply chain – employees, producers, processors, retailers, end users and exporters. In spite of that dairy farmers are working to stand strong, to fight through to a better future.
Many of those affected the most by the pandemic are the youngest in the dairy industry. Schools closed in mid-March, with learning moving online and into the family barn. FFA and 4-H meetings stopped. Showing of animals and sharing of projects were suspended. Graduating students missed prom and graduation. Current and future college students are this year learning as best they can online. And yet the kids stay strong. They work to help others. They promote Support Dairy. They look to a future they will build.
That future will look different but Wisconsin will still be the Dairy State. Farmers will still be the heart and foundation of the Midwest. Hard work, community spirit, caring, innovation, hope and optimism will continue to be Wisconsin bywords, reflected in those farmers.
Julie Belschner, managing editor Agri-View