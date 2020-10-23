SALISBURY, Mo. — It was a near perfect day for harvest in mid-October as Lyndall Biere was running the combine in a field of soybeans in Chariton County. The sun was shining, temperatures were a little warm in the afternoon but still pleasant, and a slight breeze drifted across the fields, carrying the dust from the back of the combine.
It was a busy day in Chariton County as farmers were taking advantage of the favorable conditions.
“The weather’s been pretty good,” Biere says.
The sunny days and absence of rain meant soybean harvest was rolling along.
“We’re probably halfway (finished harvesting soybeans),” Biere says.
He got started with harvest around Sept. 20, starting with corn. The corn crop was a little slow drying down, but Biere waited a little then dried the first corn.
“It hung up a little, but we dried some to start,” he says.
At the start of harvest, Biere says his corn was running about 18% moisture, but “it shells really good at that point.”
More and more cornfields are disappearing as farmers in the area continue the harvest, and Biere has been able to move on to soybeans.
“I’m finished with (corn),” he says.
In general, Chariton County received regular rains to benefit crops this growing season, and this summer’s temperatures avoided extreme heat for too long, leading to pretty good crop yields, Biere says. He says corn fared well, and soybeans look to be trending that way as well.
“This is pretty good,” he says of the soybean field he was harvesting.