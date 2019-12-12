Economist Dan Basse will share insights Dec. 18 about what can be expected in U.S. dairy markets in the seasons ahead. The market-management webinar is one of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s World Class Webinars™.
The 60-minute webinar “U.S. Dairy: Will the years of financial pain produce lasting gain?” will start at noon. Basse will share with listeners how the interrelated pieces of agricultural markets stand to be impacted by unprecedented weather patterns and the recent increase in U.S. milk prices. He’ll also discuss domestic and global trends likely to impact dairy.
Basse has been in the commodity business since 1979. He’s the president of AgResource Company, a domestic and international agricultural-research firm in Chicago that forecasts domestic and world agricultural-price trends. AgResource provides research to multiple segments of the industry including farmers, elevators, soy, corn, wheat processors and millers, food and trading companies, meat packers, and importers and exporters. Its research is sold around the globe.
Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information.