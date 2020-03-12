As the 2020 growing season begins many producers are still dealing with this past year’s weather challenges. With forecasting resources and technologies becoming increasingly easy to access, more producers are seeking ways to implement them into their businesses. PDPW will host a 60-minute webinar speaking to those issues and more beginning at noon April 15, Central Daylight Time.
Atmospheric scientist Eric Snodgrass will talk in “Looking Forward in 2020” about the latest weather-analysis and forecasting tools available. He’ll illustrate how weather impacted markets during the previous growing season. In addition to providing the most current long-range forecasts to help producers plan through the end of the growing season, he’ll outline how to forecast excessive heat, rain and drought events. Understanding extreme-weather patterns before they occur equips business owners to make wise plans and purchases regarding crops as well as cows, calves and facilities.
Snodgrass is the principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions. In that role he develops predictive analytical software solutions to manage weather risk for global production agriculture. He provides frequent weather updates focused on the influence of impactful weather events on global agriculture productivity. His research uses machine learning to better understand field-level weather impacts on U.S. yields, and to increase confidence in long-range weather prediction.
Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information and to register. All registrants will be emailed a link to the recorded session following the webinar date. Visit www.pdpw.org/webinar- library for all past PDPW webinar sessions.