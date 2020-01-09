Jason Karszes is a Cornell University-Extension senior associate with the PRO DAIRY program. In a PDPW World Class Webinar™ he will discuss strategies to help producers reduce expenses and capture efficiencies.
Noon Feb. 5 – Karszes will present, “What are the top 20 percent doing?” In the 60-minute webinar he’ll share management strategies that distinguish the top 20 percent of farms from the others. Learn how even small differences in several core management categories quickly increase efficiencies and decrease expenses.
Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information. In the case of a time conflict a link to the recorded will be emailed to registrants after the webinar.