Wednesday sessions kick off conference

Throughout the two-day conference, sessions will give attendees a deeper look into a variety of topics including innovation, animal wellbeing, nutrient management, team building, safety and more. Learning Lounges will also be offered; see page 9 for more information.
Morning specialty sessions, Wednesday, March 17
Blockchain – redefining traceability“Blockchain” has been a buzz word in dairy for some time. To further describe it and its implications for dairy businesses, Phil Harris, president and co-founder of ripe.io, will provide an update on how blockchain is currently impacting businesses. He’ll describe ripe.io strategies and how the technology can specifically be applied to dairy to further transform the supply chain, regulatory tracking and processes on the farm.
1.25 DACE credits
Emerging diseasesCOVID-19 heightened awareness of emerging diseases, creating human-health and resource-availability questions. It’s served as a wakeup call for dairy producers. With animals and people more often traveling around the globe, novel diseases are more commonly causing problems. Dr. Vicky Lauer, veterinarian, and Dr. Ralph Stowell, veterinarian, offer perspectives for dairy and share practical tips to manage variables.
1.25 DACE, 1.25 ARPAS credits
Transporting nutrients Nutrient application continues to evolve. Dairy producers are using new techniques to optimize the complete cycle from cow to soil and back to the cow. A diverse panel of producers and industry experts will outline insights regarding techniques and methods other industries are using. Panelists are Jason Fuller, Joe Heese, Don Heilman, Matt Komro and Aurel Lübke; Andrew Skwor will facilitate.
1.25 DACE, 1 NM CCA credits
Hands-on hub – Stayin’ alive, first responseWhen on-farm accidents happen, knowing how to apply pressure to a bleed, or other quick life-saving measures, may come in handy. This hands-on lab will equip attendees with first-response techniques to save limbs and lives. Session-presenter Chris St. Pierre has worked in the electrical-construction industry and public-safety sector with an emphasis on hazard assessment, risk-based analysis and supervisory safety.
1.25 DACE credits
Hands-on hub – Understand your landLand managers know which areas are prone to flooding and erosion as well as other soil-control challenges. This hands-on session offers a water-runoff simulator to mimic the effects of rainfall on varying soil types. Presenters Jason Cavadini and Matt Oehmichen will help participants understand how ground cover, topography and land-management impacts what happens on specific sections of land as well as downstream from those parcels.
1.25 DACE, 1 SWM CCA credits
Afternoon breakout sessions Wednesday March 17Better coaching for winning teamsMichael Hoffman will focus on goal-based coaching, outlining the most impactful things to say and do intentionally in one-on-one interactions with team members. Creating a workforce of people who own their roles and contribute to a more-positive work environment is the target.
1.25 DACE, 1 PD CCA credits
Risk management Whether a producer invests in a Livestock Gross Margin insurance policy for dairy, contracts the dairy’s milk and feed, intentionally saves money in a rainy-day fund or does a combination of those, there are many ways to protect a dairy when margins decrease. A producer panel will shed light on what works and what doesn’t. Producer panelists are Joe Fetzer, Patrick Maier and Kendall Melichar, with facilitator Tim Swenson.
1.25 DACE credits
My perfect cow The marketplace sends messages to dairy producers that keep changing and often contradict each other. This session will provide a view of what will be asked of tomorrow’s cows. Genetics, environmental factors and feed-efficiency metrics impacting dairy’s carbon footprint are key talking points. Juan Tricarico, Steve Berland and Jon Schefers will talk about what leads to success.
1.25 DACE, 1.25 ARPAS credits