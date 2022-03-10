Welcome to the 2022 Business Conference!

It’s time to bring bold ideas and big results back to the farm. Continuing to grow from, learn with and challenge our peers is what sets progressive dairy producers apart. While day in and day out farmers are caring for their animals, environment and people, PDPW – Professional Dairy Producers® – has been equipping them with the tools they need for more than 30 years.
If one thing distinguishes progressive dairy producers from their peers in other industries it’s the ability to adapt and reinvent themselves while continuing to manage and care for their animals, teams and resources. PDPW has been equipping the dairy community with tools to succeed, grow and learn from one another.
On behalf of the PDPW Board of Directors, it’s with great enthusiasm I welcome you to the PDPW Business Conference, scheduled March 16-17 at the Kalahari Resorts, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Our producer committees have once again outdone themselves by bringing together a diverse array of producers, experts and researchers to shed light on a number of topics in almost 60 sessions.
A new resource we’re particularly excited about this year is simultaneously translated sessions for Spanish-speaking attendees. Having already piloted the service in other key PDPW programs, we’ve seen firsthand the added value it brings to those whose native language is Spanish. It’s truly been remarkable. Visit bit.ly/PDPW-spanish to access the Spanish-version agenda.
In addition, both the Nexus™ stage and Future of Success youth-leadership sessions will be back after their successful debuts in 2021. On the Nexus stage, five companies will present innovative ideas that are sure to make waves on dairies near and far, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and have conversations with the presenters. Each company will present their concepts once on each day of the conference.
The Future of Success sessions were introduced last year to establish leadership and communication skills in the next generation while encouraging a mindset of lifelong learning. Youth ages 15 to 18 years old will have the opportunity to attend four sessions geared just for them. The successive topics will help them uncover and build on leadership development and the skills of communication, listening, delegating and more. They’ll also be able to attend other business conference sessions.
For more details on the 2022 PDPW Business Conference, including how to register and acquire hotel lodging, visit www.pdpw.org or call PDPW at 800-947-7379.
As winter turns to spring, I find myself eager to once again see the circle of life start anew. And as my family and I return to the business of putting seeds in the ground I’m reminded that we must also invest in our own professional growth to be as productive as possible.
If you haven’t already registered for this amazing program, do so today. I look forward to seeing you at Business Conference!
Katy Schultz of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, is a dairy producer and president of the PDPW Board.