Grateful. Each and every year when the PDPW Business Conference rolls around I’m so grateful for the opportunity to recharge my batteries, reconnect with my peers and dig into the challenges facing our dairies. The dairy farmers on the committees helping to pull together ideas, brainstorm where the industry is going and identify our education gaps always seem to hit the nail on the head. Their work on this program is crucial for our farms to continue to succeed, to be prepared and nimble for the future.
On behalf of the PDPW Board of Directors, it’s my distinct pleasure to welcome everyone to the PDPW Business Conference, scheduled March 15-16 at the Kalahari Resorts, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
With the theme of “Empowering success,” this year’s sessions are designed with our future viability in view. Current economic indicators and world events tell us we need to be ready for what the future holds, particularly if we want a measure of control to ensure we’re still thriving a year from now. What does it look like to “be ready?” How do we balance the collective unknowns domestically and abroad in the face of supply-chain inconsistencies, changing weather patterns, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and evolving markets?
What I know for sure is dairy producers have always shown themselves to be resilient, steadfast, servant-minded and capable of rising above. And ever since PDPW started its work more than 30 years ago, it has continued to offer the educational information and solution-oriented resources we need.
Sure there are a lot of unknowns around us; that’s a part of life. Even so I’ve never been more excited about what’s around the corner for dairy. This year’s conference sessions will highlight technologies and insights we need to be more proficient in managing finances, understanding the opportunities within the realm of environmental sustainability, learning new techniques to attract and retain quality employees, and more. Sessions will be simultaneously translated into Spanish; encourage all team members to invest in education.
And there’s more. With more than 60 relevant and insightful sessions, keynotes and breakouts with hands-on opportunities, the business conference will once again feature innovative companies showcasing their ideas on the Nexus® stage.
People are also reading…
Teens ages 15 to 18 can attend sessions crafted specifically for them to enhance their communication and self-awareness skills. This year they’ll partner with conference emcee Michael Hoffman. With his energetic style he’ll equip them to use the skills they learn Wednesday, to put them into practice at the sessions they attend Thursday.
I’m looking forward to learning from this year’s preview-stage presenters. We are fortunate to have world-class research-oriented agricultural universities surrounding us. There’s incredible work being done and we’ll have the unique opportunity to be among the first to review examples of researcher findings.
Some of that research addresses familiar topics from new perspectives. In one session we’ll discover how automated technology and data collected on our dairies can mitigate lameness challenges. The session highlighting methods to minimize environmental impacts of dairy manure will prompt new considerations regarding greenhouse-gas reduction and nitrous-oxide emissions. Another session will review efforts seeking practical antibiotic-free alternatives to control mastitis.
There are also preview-stage sessions exploring non-traditional applications for dairy. Researchers are presently investigating novel uses for milk for personalized medicine and nutrition. Consider how we might use milk and its components to rebuild the intestinal microbiome after antibiotic use, or improve organ function and recovery in patients. Other research is studying how we might develop microbiome-centered therapeutics for personalized nutrition by using bioactive milk and dairy components.
Imagine the opportunities we open for dairy when we gather together to learn from one another and ask questions that haven’t previously been considered. That’s how we take part in the process of empowering success.
For more details on the 2023 PDPW Business Conference, including access to both the English- and Spanish-language fliers, visit www.pdpw.org or call PDPW at 800-947-7379.
If you haven’t already registered for this business-changing program, do so now. Registration details are included in this edition on page X.
I look forward to seeing you at Business Conference!
Katy Schultz of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, is a dairy producer and president of the PDPW Board. Email KatyLSchultz@gmail.com to reach her.