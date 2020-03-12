If there was ever a year to cast a laser focus on your business, this is the year. The past few years have come and gone in a blur – and now 2020 lies ahead, beckoning dairy producers to commit to a clear vision.
When time, money and labor on the farm become limiting factors, it’s imperative to maximize any time away. There’s nowhere else in the industry one can go to receive the quality and quantity of education, passion and solution-oriented ideas and connections in a mere two days. With the help of fellow dairy producers, we’ve put together an agenda abounding with leading-edge information and the latest in education, innovations and research. We also have a few new things in store.
A special thank you to the Business Conference committee members who dedicated their time to developing the world-class program. Driven by the PDPW mission to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed, those fellow dairy farmers came together to create an educational event with lasting impact.
The 2020 PDPW Business Conference is the result of your drive and focus — thank you!