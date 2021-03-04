Who’d have thought an in-person conference would be unique? As we’ve so recently seen, the work you do every day is critical … important … essential. And so is taking care of your most vital asset – you and your ability to learn, grow and transform with the times.
Savvy new ideas run full tilt at the 2021 PDPW Business Conference. Unveiling 42 sessions, 44 speakers and two new introductions to the agenda, the program is tailored for you by fellow dairy producers. The content of the conference is guided by a desire to help producers make new discoveries.
We know many dairy producers and other professionals are excited to meet together again, but please know your safety is our priority. We’ll follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended guidelines.
Safe distancing – Capacities have been calculated for each room; attendance will be capped in sessions as necessary. Extra audiovisual will be created in overflow areas to allow for social distancing while learning. Rooms will be arranged in a freestall manner; each attendee can sit where he or she chooses, and can reposition chairs as desired to maintain safe distances.
Masks and hand sanitizer – Masks and hand sanitizer will be part of a training kit along with meeting proceedings.
Food service – All food and beverages will be individually served by Kalahari staff. Bottled water and unlimited milk will be provided.
And of course if you’re not feeling well please don’t attend the conference.
Be ready. A whole new world of discovery awaits at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Shelly Mayer is the PDPW executive director and a dairy producer from Slinger, Wisconsin.