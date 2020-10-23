BUTLER, Mo. — In West Central Missouri, October saw a lot of harvest progress after a slow start in September. Dirk Diehl, who farms in Bates County, says corn harvest started in late September but heavy dews, occasional rains and some cooler temperatures made for stopping and starting.
Diehl says corn has had decent yields for the region.
“For the most part our fields have been very consistent, averaging 165 to 185,” he says. “River and creek bottoms are hitting the high yields.”
The first full week of October, Diehl says he switched to cutting soybeans while waiting for other fields of corn to get dry enough. So far yields are looking good for beans.
“Yields are great, ranging from 60 to 75 bu. per acre,” he says.
Diehl says the area is dry after weeks without rain, but that is helping with harvest.
“The area is getting pretty dry, but a good time to be dry during harvest,” he says. “… Need a little moisture so farmers can drill some wheat.”
Missouri’s soybeans were 22% harvested, according to the Oct. 13 USDA report, up from 6% the previous week. This was higher than the same point last year, which saw Missouri’s soybeans 12% harvested.