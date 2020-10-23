KEYESPORT, Ill. — The rain didn’t fall at the right time this season for Craig Hilmes.
Hilmes, who farms in Bond County, was a bit disappointed when he began cutting double-crop soybeans.
“Double-crop beans aren’t that great this year because we didn’t catch the late-season rains,” he said while waiting with a grain cart for his brother, Chad, and uncle, Randy Hilmes, who were cutting soybeans. “We didn’t catch that late-August rain.”
He was getting yields only in the mid-40s. That would have been pretty impressive for
double-crop beans not that many years ago. But farmers in Illinois have been getting a lot of production out of their wheat-soybean system for a while.
Hilmes got harvest going on Sept. 14 this year in a cornfield. The ideal weather kept them working steadily in the West Southwest district.
“If the weather stays like this, we’re going to be done in a few weeks,” he said Oct. 14.
Planting of corn began in April and was completed before the end of the month. Results have been a bit sketchy due to rains early in the growing season.
“Corn was good on the top ground,” he said. “We had some bottom ground with a lot of flood damage this summer.
He planted soybeans around the end of June, after wheat harvest was complete. Hilmes doesn’t grow full-season beans.
“Our corn ground goes to wheat,” he said. “It’s going to beans next year.”
He completed wheat planting and would like to see those fields get moisture before long.