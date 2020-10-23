ALDEN, Iowa — The wind took down a bit of Jerry Lyon’s corn, but most of it stood and none of it was in the mud.
“What a difference from last year,” Lyon says.
Last year, mud and rain marked both the planting and harvest seasons in North Central Iowa. Farmers had to work around wet spots and then hope to come back to harvest them later. Lyon, who runs a tiling business on the side, kept busy repairing those spots where farmers had left ruts as they tried to plant and harvest a crop.
If there is a moisture problem this year, it is that it is too dry. As Lyon steers a combine through a Franklin County field, he says the situation is different this time around.
Yields are fairly normal to perhaps a slight bit below normal. Corn yields are in the 180 bushel range and beans are averaging about 50 bushels per acre. Of course, those yields vary dramatically from field to field and even within fields, depending on the soil and moisture situation.
“I think I’ve seen everything from 240 to 42,” he says of the yield level.