Futures markets are lower in wheat this morning as corn pulls back also, CHS Hedging said. Yesterday’s “strong session” was “surprising,” they said, as wheat harvest is ramping up with good yields. The market is still watching the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, as exports continue to be affected.
“Monday’s gains may have been month end short covering,” ADM Investor Services said. “World exporters less Russia stocks to use ratio is record low.”
