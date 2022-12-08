 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets are slightly higher to start the day, CHS hedging noted, but the market is “struggling to find something to drive it one way or the other today.”

Russia’s wheat export forecast sits at 43.9m tonnes, slightly higher than previous reports, ADM Investor Services said. They expect near term exports will be limited by stormy weather in the Black Sea and stopped river navigation inside the country.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

