To see and learn about multiple types of trees that may be suitable for planting in your area, visit the Kansas Forest Service website for multiple resources. For preferred tree lists and technical bulletins visit https://www.kansasforests.org/resources.
For guidance in picking the right trees for your soil, visit http://www.kansasforests.org/conservation_trees/soil.html.
To see diverse and identifiable trees in community parks, arboretums, demonstration gardens, college campuses and other public locations, see the arboretum map at https://www.kansasforests.org/events/diversity.html.
Additional information on emerald ash borer: http://www.emeraldashborer.info or
https://www.kansasforests.org/forest_health/current_pests/emeraldashborer.html
Additional information on Asian longhorned beetle: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/resources/pests-diseases/asian-longhorned-beetle/About-ALB