WIC clinic here

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program clinic in Tekamah on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tekamah City Auditorium, 1315 K St.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or Immunization programs please call NENCAP at 402-385-6300.

Headquartered in Pender, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership is one of nine community action agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in its 14 county service area. The agency serves over 10,000 clients a year through its outreach efforts. Its programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families.

The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties.

For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505

