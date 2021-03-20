Wild animals, humans share shaky coexistence

There has always been a delicate balance between the interest of animal husbandry and the threat of wild creatures to agriculture as well as rural residents.

What has changed over the years are the species causing concern.

“Honestly, what we get the most complaints from are raccoons,” said Mike Wefel, chief of the Wildlife Resources Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “It’s nothing new. Their populations are relatively high.”

Of increasing concern in the Midwest are bobcats. While they’re not responsible for major damage like feral swine, their numbers have rebounded in recent years.

“They’ve made an amazing recovery from an animal that was on our state endangered list to where we now have a hunting and trapping season. That’s pretty neat,” Wefel said.

Climate change may be contributing to the northward migration of some wild animals formerly seen in large numbers in the South.

“A species we see expanding their range are armadillos,” said Dan Wood, a wildlife biologist at Illinois’ Crab Orchard National Refuge.

“People talk about them being an invasive species, but I don’t know if that’s a correct term. As the climate is getting warmer, they’re able to push a little farther north each year. Obviously they can root, and they disturb the soil. Some of our neighbors have had issues in ornamental gardens.”

Asian carp have been especially troublesome in the region. The large fish — which differ from common carp found in lakes, streams and rivers — were imported into the United States in the 1970s to help clean retention ponds. They have proliferated and moved into waterways such as the Mississippi River, where they threaten native species.