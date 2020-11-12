Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin draws on its nationwide connections to tell the story of Wisconsin cheese – and to inspire consumers to choose varieties that have won the most awards on a global scale. When consumers – no matter where they live – add Wisconsin cheese to their grocery carts, it’s a win for Wisconsin dairy farmers.
To increase sales of Wisconsin cheese, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin focuses on three key areas.
- Increasing distribution – Wisconsin cheese is available in 98 percent of grocery stores across the country thanks to checkoff marketing and distribution support. Grocery-store penetration creates unique opportunities to boost Wisconsin cheese sales. For instance a Midwest retailer created a Labor Day recipe video featuring Wisconsin cheese. The video was supported by promotional email blasts, social media posts and the retailer’s website. The campaign resulted in a remarkable 48 percent year-over-year sales increase of Wisconsin cheese.
- Elevating the Proudly Wisconsin® Cheese brand – Consumers are more likely to buy cheese if they can sample it first. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin efforts in fiscal-year 2020 resulted in almost 15,000 sampling demos and more than 221 promotional features across 230 retail chains in 40 states. Those activities helped sales of Wisconsin cheese outpace sales of non-Wisconsin cheese. Virtual alliances also increase visibility, such as the partnership with a northeast retailer to promote Wisconsin cheese using keyword search terms. When shoppers searched for cheese, a Proudly Wisconsin Cheese ad appeared, directing users to various Wisconsin cheeses.
- Building an affinity for Wisconsin cheese and dairy – The checkoff also taps retail partners and influencers as Wisconsin cheese advocates. Many retailers look to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin for cheese-related social and digital assets. Shoppers see us as a partner in their cheese education as a result. Articles such as “How to Build the Perfect Cheeseboard” and “The Beginner’s Guide to Cheese Pairings” are used by influencer retailers around the country.
Retail landscape changes to online
Consumers overwhelmingly turned to digital shopping this year. About 26 percent of grocery purchases are now made online. According to the Food Industry Association, that figure is expected to grow to 30 percent by 2025. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and retailers have adapted to reach consumers online.
Digital campaigns with keywords, recipes and add-to-cart links for featured Wisconsin cheeses are underway to take advantage of the shift. So are Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin-supported point-of-purchase and digital recipe features, social posts and “shop now” banner ads.
Interactive virtual events hosted by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are also happening. Those experiences feature farmers and cheesemakers as well as put samples in participant hands. Virtual events strengthen consumer relationships and tempt taste buds with Wisconsin cheese despite a lack of in-person events.
With about 90 percent of the state’s cheese sold outside Wisconsin’s borders, national efforts help support demand for milk that farmers produce. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin works diligently to tell the story of Wisconsin cheese because it’s a great story and keeps customers coming back.