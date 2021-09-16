Wisconsin commited to dairy research, innovation

The future of dairy-product research and development shines brightly in Wisconsin.
Our dairy farmers’ commitment to quality and excellence combined with the work of the world-class Center for Dairy Research lay a strong foundation for the creation of innovative new products. While meeting consumers’ demands, the influx of novel products also creates new markets for Wisconsin milk.
Dairy farmers help fund the Center for Dairy Research through the dairy-checkoff program with the help of other partners. Its team of 40 researchers representing more than 400 years of combined experience in food and dairy manufacturing is on a never-ending quest to develop dairy products that exceed consumer expectations while providing customers with a safe, wholesome product.
The Center for Dairy Research helps manufacturers adapt to a changing marketplace and better meet customer needs while driving new uses and markets for milk. Located within a licensed dairy plant on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, it’s a full-service dairy research center, offering continuing education and technical support to solution-based research backed by experience, passion and tradition.
From concept to reality
The health benefits and great taste of milk and cheese are well-known, but other dairy proteins such as whey and casein also provide health advantages. Plus, those dairy proteins are extremely versatile and can be used in a wide variety of consumer products such as cereal bars, sauces and meal kits. At the 2019 Institute of Food Technologists Annual Meeting & Food Expo, for example, the Center for Dairy Research debuted a flavorful, protein-fortified gelatin snack. Aimed at the Asian market, the calamansi fruit snack is fortified with U.S. whey-protein isolate.
As a result, introductions of new products with dairy proteins were on the rise long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with a 24% gain in 2019 launches compared with 2015.
Additionally, the Center for Dairy Research also assisted start-up company GoodSport™Nutrition with product development for their innovative and nutritious new sports drink featuring milk permeate. The lactose-free, shelf-stable product is considered revolutionary in the world of sports drinks and creates a new market for what once was considered an unsalable portion of milk.
Investing in the future
To ensure the Center for Dairy Research is prepared to help the dairy industry and food and beverage companies meet opportunities for years to come, it plans to unveil the results of an extensive modernization project this fall. Financial collaboration with the government, processors and others in the dairy industry has enabled the Center for Dairy Research to revitalize and expand the well-known Babcock Dairy Hall.Those facilities mark the next step in the dairy industry’s support of work that’s been going on for decades.
The new building will house a training center, sensory laboratories and an application laboratory on the ground floor, a world-class cheesemaking and aging facility on the first floor, and a new dairy-protein and beverage-innovation center on the second floor.
In addition, Babcock Hall is being updated to ensure it will have increased fluid milk and ice cream capabilities. It’s a win all the way around for Wisconsin dairy.
What's more, the new world-class facilities will continue to be a strong draw to attract elite talent and sharp minds to keep Wisconsin dairy farmers and dairy companies at the head of product development, innovation and safety.
Wisconsin is positioned to lead the industry into the future and the new developments at the Center for Dairy Research are one more step forward in continuing that success. The work being done to capitalize on the science and art of dairy product development is nothing short of remarkable. The roles the Center for Dairy Research and Wisconsin dairy farmers have played to drive Wisconsin dairy-product innovation has laid the groundwork for future success.
Visit www.cdr.wisc.edu to learn more about the Center for Dairy Research. Visit wisconsindairy.org to learn more about Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Adam Brock is vice-president of food safety, quality and regulatory compliance for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Email hello@WisconsinDairy.org to reach him.