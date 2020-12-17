Wisconsin Crop Hybrid Performance Trials Corn filler photos
TABOR, Iowa — Just about a year ago, Justin and Jamie Ewalt were putting together a plan that carried both risk and reward.
Is anybody as confused by the weather right now as I am? I walked out of my house Sunday and could wear a T-shirt.
HEYWORTH, lll. — Seeing an Illinois farmer planting soybeans in November, even on a warm, bright day, is enough to make someone do a double take.
From ornaments to a biscuit cutter, to recreated timepieces, Karl Schmidt has found a passion and a career in the oldtime craft of tinsmithing. And as December rolls on, Schmidt has been busy putting his unique skills to work.
12. An implement dealer who insists on being paid in bales of hay.
With new leadership in Washington, D.C., next year comes a major shift in policy. But with the nation deeply divided on political issues and s…
HANCOCK, Minn. – It’s been 15 years, and D & J Livestock, LLC, still appreciates their monoslope barn.
ALMOND, Wis. – The Waupaca River Watershed consists of almost 300 square miles in Portage and Waupaca counties in Wisconsin; a small part exte…