Wisconsin’s home to dairy badge of honor

Building a trusted and respected brand like Wisconsin Cheese is no accident. Of course beginning with excellent-quality milk produced by hard-working Wisconsin dairy farmers starts everything off on the right foot.
But it requires a well-planned, deliberate and dedicated strategy to reach where we are.
- A whopping 99 percent of U.S. grocers sell Wisconsin Cheese.
- Wisconsin leads the nation, producing a quarter of all cheese in the United States; it accounts for 50 percent of specialty-cheese production.
- Wisconsin Cheese is an integral part of U.S.-restaurant-menu items.
Success also requires constant communication and strong relationships to cultivate that well-earned reputation, and to continue to build the Wisconsin Cheese and Wisconsin Dairy brands. Careful stewardship and quality products mean Wisconsin is recognized far and wide as a dairy powerhouse. In turn those efforts grow demand and increase the value of Wisconsin milk.
Work continues behind badge
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is dedicated to deepening and strengthening partnerships with the state’s processors to elevate products and drive sales. The quantity and quality of Wisconsin’s dairy processors is an invaluable strategic advantage. The more processors sell, the more Wisconsin milk is required. That means engaging partners with promotions and events while providing a broad range of support to increase awareness, visibility, distribution and ultimately sales of Wisconsin Cheese.
We work with dairy companies to use the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® and Proudly Wisconsin Dairy® badges alongside other Wisconsin identifiers to increase awareness and sales. Consumers crave knowing the background of their food. Wisconsin dairy farmers and dairy products have amazing stories to tell.
For example the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin assists with advertising and promotions to help put Wisconsin-labeled products in front of consumers and cheese buyers, using virtual-tasting connections to achieve impressive results. Product demonstrations are effective because they work. Research shows a consumer is nine times more likely to buy a product if he or she can sample it first.
The Proudly Wisconsin badges and products earning the right to display them embody things Wisconsin is known for – almost two centuries of quality, tradition, innovation, passion and award-winning dairy. The badges, driven by Wisconsin dairy-farmer-checkoff dollars, serve as visible reminders that make it easy for consumers to recognize and trust that outstanding cheese when making purchase decisions.
Wisconsin values equal increased sales
Supportive efforts were put to the test during recent market upheavals, proving more than ever those promotions and activities drive sales and keep Wisconsin milk moving.
During the past five years total Wisconsin-identified cheese sales have increased 4.4 percent, compared to 1.4 percent at retail for cheese made elsewhere. Wisconsin Cheese is selling faster and more frequently at retail grocers than cheese made anywhere else.
Comments by Dave Christoff, national sales manager for Carr Valley Cheese, are a testament to those valued partnerships.
“Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin support has been an incredible asset during these challenging times,” he said. “We needed to quickly pivot our 2020 marketing and sales approach due to COVID-19. We relied on Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to help us navigate the new landscape and ensure everyone stayed safe.
“The quick adaptation to virtual-buyer missions enabled us to continue sharing information about our products to potential buyers, that we wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.
“Because of the support from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the programs (it offers) we were able to grow our sales and in turn our need for more milk. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin has been an excellent partner and we look forward to our continued partnership.”
Consumer connections important
It’s working. The latest Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin brand study shows unaided awareness for Wisconsin Cheese remains more than double that of cheese from other places. Wisconsin Cheese maintains its lead in awareness, consideration and purchase intent among all origins tested, significantly outpacing France in awareness, consideration and purchase.
Ultimately the efforts of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin help sustain the treasured Wisconsin Cheese brand. Consumers recognize and associate Wisconsin Cheese and dairy products with taste, quality, innovation and integrity – and ask for them by name.
Visit WisconsinCheese.com to see more of the consumer-facing efforts raising awareness of the Proudly Wisconsin badge.
Chad Vincent is the CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the marketing and promotional arm for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers. Visit wisconsindairy.org for more information.