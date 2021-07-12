Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week proclaimed

Citing the growing influence of women owning and managing land in Wisconsin, as well as the historic contributions of women conservation professionals and educators, Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed July 12-18 Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week. A coalition of agriculture and conservation organizations plans to commemorate the week with a Conservation Educators Happy Hour and by announcing a series of summer conservation education field days and in-person workshops.
The proclamation reads, in part:
“Whereas; women landowners in Wisconsin understand the importance of collaborative conservation and are champions of conservation practices such as the utilization of cover crops and pollinator habitat, the protection of native species, and regenerative agriculture; and
Whereas; our state offers many resources and technical support for women landowners and landowners of all backgrounds, and especially those who are just beginning their conservation journey; and
Whereas; this week the state of Wisconsin joins women landowners and farmers across our state in celebrating the essential contributions they make to conservation and to the prosperity of our agricultural industry as a whole.”
Conservation educators and professionals who work with women landowners and farmers are invited to attend a celebration and networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brix Cider, 119 South 2nd Street in Mount Horeb.
State Conservationist Angela Biggs will deliver remarks. Pat Leavenworth, Wisconsin’s first female state conservationist, who served from 1994-2012, also will speak. The event will be outside, weather permitting. It will follow current CDC Covid-19 guidelines.
The event is being hosted by Wisconsin Women in Conservation, a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, E Resources Group and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Wisconsin Women in Conservation plans to use the event to kick off a first-ever state-wide advisory committee on Women in Conservation that will convene over a three-year period to share best practices and support each other’s work. Another goal is showcasing the work of women in conservation in the media. Visit WiWiC.org/upcoming-events to register and for more information.