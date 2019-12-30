SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The destruction of a pig farmer’s herd due to an ASF outbreak is not the end of sorrows. He must deal with the thorny matter of animal disposal.
“What method are you going to consider on your farm?” Illinois State Veterinarian Mark Ernst asked farmers in a recent workshop held here at the headquarters of the state Department of Agriculture. “Do you have available resources? Is it legal?”
Those are just a few questions producers must face in such a scenario. While many methods are available, not one is problem-free. Transporting the dead animals to a landfill may not be an option.
“We’ve talked over the years with landfill operators, but when it comes right to it, a lot are not going to accept carcasses,” Ernst said.
Other possibilities include composting, burial, rendering and above-ground burial.
Ernst said incineration is not feasible in a widespread outbreak.
Composting can result in coyotes or other scavengers dragging body parts to other areas. With burial, disease can get into groundwater. Rendering may not be an option because much of what is rendered is often used as pet food, and renderers would not be interested in diseased animals.
“You’re going to have to take measures to prevent scavenging in compost,” Ernst said. “And with burial, probably a lot of facilities don’t have enough footprint to bury. And you have groundwater issues.”
High-level composting may be an acceptable option, said Jim Lowe, a professor in the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.
“Grinding up the carcasses (may work),” he said. “Hopefully they’re get the temperatures high enough to kill the virus.”