2 C. chicken stock
1/4 C. diced bull thistle root (or potato, or broccoli)
1/4 T. olive oil
1/4 onion, finely chopped
2/3 C. packed wood sorrel
Salt and pepper, to taste
Begin heating the broth and bull thistle root (or potato) in a pot. Heat a saucepan separately until hot; add olive oil and onion. Saute until the onion becomes soft and translucent, then add it to the broth pot. Keep at a mild boil for 10 minutes. Add wood sorrel, regain boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.