I hope you’re all enjoying the Fall season, high school sports, and everything else that goes along with the season change. As you may have seen recently, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced work has begun on a US Highway 75 project widening the road and replacing culverts. This is great news for all who travel that highway.
When I took office in January of 2019, this project is one of the first I heard from constituents about. Senator Brasch before me had worked with the Department of Transportation on efforts to expedite the project. Shortly after I began work in the Legislature I, too, met with DOT to express the continuing safety concerns and the need to begin the project as soon as possible. Our office followed up with phone calls with DOT staff as well.
I’m very pleased this project has begun sooner than expected after being in the works for years. This success is an example of how government can work when constituents communicate with their elected officials and their elected officials take their concerns seriously. Legislative District 16 has been well-served in the past by Senator Brasch and will continue to be well-served in the future.
Thank you to those who reached out to our office, those who contacted DOT, the DOT staff who expedited the project, and my own staff for coordinating our efforts.
If you have questions or comments, please contact the District 16 office at (402)-471-2728 to speak with my Administrative Assistant, Ellie Stangl; or my Legislative Aide, Jacob Campbell. You can also email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov.