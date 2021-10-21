Workshop offered with Spanish translation

Taking control of challenging situations will be the focus of the 2021 PDPW Herd Management Workshop. Preventing, detecting and treating metabolic diseases during the transition period, managing feed costs as prices increase and effectively responding to farm emergencies are among the topics that will be presented by leading experts at the one-day program in Wisconsin.
Developed for dairy managers, nutritionists and veterinarians, all sessions will be presented with simultaneous Spanish translation.
- Nov. 2 – University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, Russell Johannes Auditorium, 2611 Yellowstone Drive, Marshfield
- Nov. 3 at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station, Public Events Building, N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington
“Managing transition cows, getting the most out of feed rations and keeping team members safe are all critically important topics for every dairy farm regardless of size,” said Katy Schultz, president of PDPW and a dairy producer near Fox Lake, Wisconsin. “The opportunity to interact with experts in all these topics and network with other herd managers, nutritionists and veterinarians makes the 2021 Herd Management Workshop a must-attend event.”
- Chris St. Pierre will share his experiences in the electrical-construction industry and public-safety sector, by outlining strategies to prevent and manage on-farm crises and injuries. He’ll also present a breakout session with hands-on opportunities for attendees to practice life-saving measures during emergency situations on the farm. He’ll share important techniques that first responders use to save limbs and lives.
- Luiz Ferraretto is an assistant professor and ruminant-nutrition specialist at the UW-Division of Extension. Connecting the dots between diet, nutritional management and cow response will be the focus of his general session. He’ll discuss methods to improve forage and diet-fiber digestibility to increase consumption and modulate behavioral patterns. He’ll present a breakout session reviewing case studies to manage increasing feed costs, and will analyze alternative options while protecting production and the dairy’s bottom line.
- Ryan Pralle is an assistant professor of animal and dairy science at UW-Platteville’s School of Agriculture. He’ll showcase monitoring and prevention tools to mitigate subclinical ketosis and fatty liver in transition cows. He’ll also share ongoing research for assessing incidence of fatty liver on the farm. In a hands-on breakout session he’ll pinpoint ketosis risk factors, review herd reports and explore treatment strategies with commonly available cow-side diagnostic tests for ketosis.
“The combination of research findings with practical case studies and hands-on breakout sessions means that anyone who attends the Herd Management Workshop will leave with practical strategies to implement immediately,” Schulz said.
Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information regarding presenters and continuing-education credits, and to register.