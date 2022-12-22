Workshop to address wellbeing, pain

Two consecutive one-day workshops to address pain management and abatement in dairy cattle are scheduled for Feb. 21 and 22 in Green Bay. The PDPW Dairy Wellbeing Workshop will begin with a tour of the American Foods processing plant and integrate a post-tour discussion to equip dairy owners, managers, veterinarians and all cow-side farm employees with the tools needed to ensure optimal animal care.
The afternoon portion of the program will provide attendees with an opportunity to engage with experts and dive more deeply into specific categories of pain management and abatement. Topics will include dehorning, calving, lameness and myriad other challenges. Producers understand no life runs its course completely free of pain. But it’s each dairy producer’s job to provide the best care to avoid or alleviate pain as much as possible. The workshop will equip attendees with alternate perspectives and new approaches from experts as they bring their insights to the ever-evolving topic.
Pre-registration is required. Visit www.pdpw.org or call PDPW at 800-947-7379 for more information, including a program flier and registration details that will be available in the coming weeks.