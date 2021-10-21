Workshops also focus on calf raisers

The success of every dairy business is founded on strong and healthy calves – and that takes compassionate and capable calf raisers. Three upcoming PDPW Calf Care Connection® workshops will share practical strategies to produce thriving calves and calf-care managers.
Each session will be simultaneously translated into Spanish at three Wisconsin locations.
- Oct. 26 – La Sure’s Banquet Hall, 3125 S. Washburn St., Oshkosh
- Oct. 27 – Chippewa Valley Technical College, Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road, Eau Claire
- Oct. 28 – Southwest Technical College, 1800 Bronson Blvd., Fennimore
Caring for calves is often viewed as one of the most rewarding jobs on a dairy. But the demanding responsibilities can also be emotionally intense, leading to feelings of burnout and compassion fatigue. In addition to providing strategies to offer the utmost care for calves, the workshops will offer practical tips to alleviate stress levels of calf managers and their team members.
Monica Cramer McConkey is a rural-mental-health specialist with 25 years of experience working with farmers and farm families. She will discuss how feelings of being overwhelmed can affect personal health and workplace performance. She’ll share tips for alleviating negative emotions and offer stress-management strategies for those who care for calves.
Two veterinarians will speak to the healthy growth and treatment of calves.
- Dr. Scott Earnest, livestock veterinarian and dairy consultant at Lodi Veterinary Care, will lead a hands-on session highlighting tools and strategies to troubleshoot the first two months of a calf’s life. Participants will work with refractometers, bacterial cultures, and colostrum and serum samples to understand how data is collected. Attendees will also work together to apply their findings to improve their operations.
- Dr. Scott Pertzborn, owner and livestock veterinarian at Lodi Veterinary Care, will review options for pain relief and for making decisions that keep the calf’s best interests in mind. He’ll outline humane euthanization, quality of life, and strategies to avoid pain and stress for calves.
Closing out each workshop will be a discussion with a panel of three Wisconsin dairy farmers and calf raisers. Laura Raatz of Wagner Farms Inc. near Cecil, Pam Selz-Pralle of Selz Pralle Dairy near Humbird and Kathy Brown of Hall’s Calf Ranch near Kewaunee will share their experiences collecting and putting data to work for more-effective calf-raising decisions.
“Bedding and calories, or what I call ‘BC,’ make all the difference when cold weather comes around,” Raatz said. “The 2021 Calf Care Connection workshops will be a great time to connect with experts and fellow calf managers to get some practical tips and new ideas to raise stronger, healthier calves.”
The producer panel will also discuss the metrics they use, to help attendees sort through which analytics to refer to when making calf, herd and financial-management decisions.
The Calf Care Connection training is accredited and approved for continuing-education credits.
- as many as 4.25 CEs in Dairy AdvanCE or DACE
- as many as 3 CEs in the American Registry of Professional Scientists or ARPAS
- as many as 1 non-medical and 3.25 medical credits in the Registry of Approved Continuing Education or RACE
Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 to register and for more information.