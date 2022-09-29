World Dairy Expo photos Sep 29, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 15 Exhibitors in a class of the Junior Holstein show at the 2017 World Dairy Expo check over their heifers as they wait in the line-up in the Coliseum. Mary Hookham/For Agri-View Associate Judge Ryan Krohlow, right, gives advice to Macie Noble of Lancaster, Wisconsin, as she lines her heifer up in the line in the Junior Holstein show at the 2017 World Dairy Expo. Mary Hookham/For Agri-View Jersey cows wait in the line-up during the 2017 World Dairy Expo. Mary Hookham/For Agri-View Holstein heifers line up on the colored shavings during the Junior Holstein show at the 2017 World Dairy Expo. Mary Hookham/For Agri-View Related to this story Most Popular Judy’s Favorite Oatmeal Cookies 2 C. brown sugar Dry conditions will be felt in soybean crop Combines have started rolling in parts of Iowa, and if it hasn’t started in some areas, the harvest season is on the cusp. Andover man’s hobby leads to world records, inspiration “I always say it's not only the preservation of history, but the preservation of hard work, because 100 years ago, life was a lot harder than it is today.” Uncertainty the trend for fertilizer into 2023 Fertilizer prices soared in the spring, but despite concerns about supply, the product will likely not have many availability issues in 2022. … Alfalfa last cutting Has the decision been made for when the last cutting of alfalfa will happen? This year it might not be an easy decision. Dairy beef crosses aim for certified status Crossing beef bulls with dairy cows is not new, but it is becoming more common. Homemade Rolls 2 C. hot water Beef embryos fill dairy niche Reproductive dynamics on dairy farms are dramatically different from those even a few years ago. With the increasing use of sexed semen and ge… Good intentions spread invasive plants Conservation authorities touted the benefits of the pretty multiflora rose in the 1950s and even produced promotional literature for the peren… Sponsored Felton Angus makes move to western Montana DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his fa…