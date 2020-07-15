1 tsp. low fat mayonnaise, ranch dressing, or mustard
1/2 C. vegetables (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, carrot) (shredded, sliced, or chopped)
1 (8 inch) whole wheat tortilla
1 oz. cooked sliced chicken or beef, 1/4 C. tuna, 1 hard cooked egg, or 1/4 C. refried beans
1 T. shredded cheese
Mix the spread and the vegetables together and spread on tortilla. Spoon on the meat, egg, or beans and sprinkle on the cheese. Roll up and eat or wrap in a paper towel and heat in microwave for 30 seconds to melt cheese.