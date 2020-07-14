1 Year Ago (2019)
The Burt County Brass Quintet preformed at the Burt County Fair. Members of the quintet are Gary Fugman, Jim Groth, trumpets; Dave Rush, French horn; Sharon Fugman, trombone; and Viktor Sundleaf, tuba.
5 Years Ago (2015)
The Decatur Village Board meeting last Thursday drew quite a crowd to the City Hall. Discussion was held on the recent hiring choices for the Decatur Police Department.
10 Years Ago (2010)
The greatly anticipated Buddies Mini Mart at the south edge of Tekamah will be opening its doors in the very near future. Owners Bill Schmidt and Craig Glup are hoping to welcome customers within the next two to four weeks.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Summer Arts Celebration gets underway this week, and if everything goes according to plan, a replica of Tekamah’s main street will be created by Friday afternoon. The finished project is scheduled to go on display at the Chatt Center.
30 Years Ago (1990)
A homecoming celebration in honor of Charlotte Schroeder of Tekamah, First Lady of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary State of Nebraska, is scheduled for Friday, July 13, in Omaha. Friends and members of the VFW and ladies’ auxiliary are invited to attend. The event is hosted by Post and Auxiliary No. 3304 in Tekamah.
40 Years Ago (1980)
The Cloverett 4-H Club met July 8. Discussion was of the Style Review Show and a modeling demonstration by Junior Leader Becky Hansen.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Workers unload steel fabricating material at Shar-Lo-Homes’ new factory addition. Steel studding and rafters are already in place for the 180x280-foot metal frame building. The building will be more than three times larger than the present factory and will house all mobile home production facilities when it’s complete.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Wheat growers report 35-bushel average yields, One of highest yields was 57 ½ bushels to the acre on a 19-acre field. Lydick Brothers brought to the Farmers Elevator some wheat that weighed 60 lbs. and tested 12 percent moisture.
70 Years Ago (1950)
In order to comply with new postal regulations, the Tekamah post office is making only one delivery each day. The new arrangement follows an economy move by the postal department.
Local cooperatives plan for a picnic and entertainment, The large cooperatives, Burt County Cooperative Oil Company, Tekamah Cooperative Creamery Co, and Farmer Non Stock Cooperative Elevator, will hold a basket dinner picnic.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Lighting struck in the midst of a haying crew Monday afternoon at the Jay Stokes farm, two miles west of Herman, rendering Earl Stokes, 16, unconscious and injuring his arm. The bolt killed one horse and injured the other horse, Stokes was using a hay sweep.
90 Years Ago (1930)
The Lyric Theatre moves ahead—always progressive, always modern cooling, venting, projector, sound, picture and cushion-bottom seats.