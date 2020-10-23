STANHOPE, Iowa — Jeff Hill takes a moment to bask in the sunshine after stepping out of the cab of his combine.
It has been that kind of fall, with few rainy days and plenty of sunshine in Central Iowa, a welcome change after last year’s muddy harvest. Of course, at times this year has been a bit too sunny and not nearly muddy enough.
“We had a drought this year,” Hill says.
He then steps over to have a word with Bill Peterson, a friend who helps out hauling grain in the fall.
Hill, who lives near Jewell, says the beans in this area were a little lower yielding than the ones at his home place. In this area they were in the 48-52 bushel range. A little closer to Jewell they were in the 52-56 bushel range.
The corn yields have varied more, ranging from about 165 in this area up to 240 a few miles further south.
But the sun is shining on this October day and the harvest conditions are good. So after a little discussion, the two men turn back to their respective jobs and get back to work.