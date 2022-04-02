Young farmer balances operation, legislative role

In March, the Missouri General Assembly had a week off for spring break. For Kurtis Gregory, that meant an opportunity to catch up at his main job.

“It’s spring break this week, so I’m working on the farm,” he says.

Gregory farms with family in Saline County, growing corn, soybeans and wheat. He was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2020, and calls it “just an opportunity to do the people’s work.”

Getting involved with the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council helped get him started in leadership roles.

“The driving factor was getting involved in the corn growers and serving on their board,” he says.

Some of his work with Missouri Corn involved trips to Jefferson City to meet with state legislators, and Gregory says this was valuable experience when he started his term at the capitol in January 2021.

“The first day in that building and in committee, I’d been there and knew how that worked,” he says.

His district includes Saline County and the eastern part of Lafayette County, where he went to high school and played football before going on to play football at the University of Missouri. Gregory says he enjoys representing the area where he grew up, and talking with people about what’s important to them, whether it’s when he’s eating at a local restaurant or shopping.

“If I’m in Walmart and people want to talk politics, that doesn’t bother me at all,” he says.