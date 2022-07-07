Youth area double fun this year

It will be double the educational opportunities in the Youth Area at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days this year. Chair Cindy Kolzow said the focus is on “toddlers to teenagers.” There will be emphasis in three areas – careers in agriculture, safety in agriculture and livestock education.
“All exhibitors will offer hands-on activities to learn about something that is agriculture-related,” she said.
Farm safety will be the main purpose of those with displays in the youth area. The three area technical colleges that serve Clark County will offer opportunities to learn about everything from animal science to landscape, and turf management to drone operations.
“Even if you are not from a farm, we hope you can learn a little bit about what goes into producing your food,” Kolzow said.
The Indoor Stage will feature the talent of local students and 4-H clubs, including performers from a local dance studio. The Outdoor Stage will offer clinics to learn more about showing animals – everything from dairy to rabbits.
There will also be a tent that will showcase many of the projects available through 4-H, and display many of the area State Proficiency Award entries from local FFA Chapters. It will also offer various hands-on activities.
The Youth Area is at the corner of 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue on the west side of Tent City.
The 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.