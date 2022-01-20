Zinc, manganese play essential roles

When it comes to raising dairy cows, or any mammals for that matter, there are two minerals that play a big role in keeping them healthy – zinc and manganese.
Energy metabolism and protein synthesis depend on zinc to get the most out of the feed the animal eats. Zinc aids in feed efficiency and nucleic-acid metabolism, which upholds the integrity of deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid. It’s also essential for vitamin A utilization and transportation within the animal. Those functions affect the animal’s ability to regulate reproductive hormones.
The biggest utilizer of zinc within the body are the processes that produce and regenerate epithelial tissue. Epithelial tissue is found throughout the animal’s body – including hooves, skin, eyes, hair, digestive organs, and anything that isn’t bone, muscle or blood. A telltale sign of inadequate dietary zinc is poor hoof health – namely less-durable hooves.
Animals in extreme-wear facilities can benefit from increased levels of dietary zinc. So can those that are susceptible to digital-dermatitis pressure, such as cattle that routinely walk long distances over abrasive concrete or where coarse recycled sand is used for bedding. In those instances the durability of the hoof horn is important. Digital dermatitis – warts – will appear when the skin at the junction of the hoof is penetrated by treponemes, the bacteria that cause warts. Animals that regularly walk through manure that reaches past the hoof-skin junction are at the greatest risk because treponemes grow best in anaerobic conditions. Adequate levels of zinc in the diet help uphold the integrity of the skin, making it more difficult for treponemes to infect the animal. Incidentally zinc also aids in wound healing and tissue repair.
Symptoms of zinc deficiency include rough or dingy-looking hair coats and hoof problems. Others that relate to zinc but are also caused by other deficiencies include decreased dry-matter intake, reduced milk production, decreased reproductive performance and a slower immune response to challenges. Some minerals have antagonistic effects on zinc absorption when available in excess – including copper, calcium, phytate and iron. Sometimes those minerals are ingested through water consumption, so it’s important to periodically sample water to ensure mineral levels are in line.
Because zinc is a greatly utilized mineral for various functions within the animal, it’s unlikely for dairy cattle to experience zinc toxicity. The body naturally regulates zinc absorption so if excess zinc is ingested the animal simply won’t absorb it.
Another important mineral to understand is manganese. There are three main areas within the animal dependent on manganese – reproduction, white blood cells and bone integrity. Reproductive-hormone production is dependent on adequate levels of manganese in the animal to maintain a regular reproductive cycle. White blood cells are needed to fight infections; manganese aids in the killing ability of macrophages, the cells that attack invading pathogens. Manganese is also integral in the synthesis of bone matrix – a vital process during pregnancy for the forming of the fetus’ skeletal structure.
Symptoms of manganese deficiency include cystic ovaries, silent estrus, decreased conception rates, delayed immune response and skeletal abnormalities in a developed fetus – specifically in the legs, feet and joints. When available in excess, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and cobalt can block manganese absorption. Furthermore when calcium and potassium are too much, manganese can be lost through fecal excretion because it isn’t absorbed by the animal.
Manganese toxicity can result in abortions, decreased dry-matter intake, slow growth rates, anemia and abdominal discomfort. Excessive manganese toxicity can be lethal to pre-ruminant calves at more than 5,000 parts per million in the diet, but such levels are unlikely.
Proper facility management, animal handling and hygiene all play huge parts in raising productive, profitable animals. Ensuring they have the baseline minerals necessary to nurture their bodies at a cellular level is also important. Producers should work with a nutritionist to ensure their animals are consuming macro and micro minerals at optimal levels for optimal performance and overall animal health.
Eliza Ruzic is the Wisconsin accounts manager at Zinpro Corporation, a mission sponsor of PDPW. Email eruzic@zinpro.com reach her.