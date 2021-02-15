Attorney: Patenting inventions doesn’t have to be daunting

The agricultural world is full of inventors and entrepreneurs, but for those who wish to patent their inventions, the process can sometimes be daunting.

It doesn’t have to be that way, according to Kirk Hartung, an intellectual property attorney with the law firm of McKee, Voorhees & Sease in Des Moines.

Patents are an old idea, Hartung says. That idea goes back hundreds of years and is enshrined in Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress the right to “promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.”

The process today generally takes two to four years and the cost is generally $12,000 to $15,000 for most items, although some complex ideas could be more, Hartung says.

That timeline can be shortened if the inventor wants to pay an extra fee for an expedited process.

“It’s kind of like a Disney FastPass,” Hartung says. “It lets you get to the front of the line.”

The extra cost may be worth it, depending on your objectives.

Hartung says the process generally, but not always, begins with a patent search. While it is possible to skip that step, it is generally advisable to do a search because it could turn up an old patent that contains a similar idea. A typical search might cost about $2,500 and be done in a couple of weeks.

Inventors then have some options. They may choose to do a provisional application, which is not examined at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but does get “patent pending” status. Hartung says a provisional application is sometimes used to buy time to complete development of the invention, arrange for manufacturing or find investors. Within a year, that provisional patent must be converted to a utility patent or it will expire.