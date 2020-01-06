First there is the name. Most people can’t quite figure out how to pronounce Buttigieg, so they just refer to him as “Mayor Pete.” And that seems OK to Pete Buttigieg.
Buttigieg is the youngest of the many candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, but he has also become one of the front runners in the race in Iowa heading into the final stretch before Iowans attend party caucuses on Feb. 3.
Buttigieg is 37 (he turns 38 this month). He is a native of South Bend, Indiana, and earned a degree in history from Harvard before studying as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford. He returned to the U.S. to work at a consulting firm and joined the Navy, serving for a time as an intelligence officer in Afghanistan.
He was elected mayor of South Bend in 2011. He is the first openly gay person to run for president.
In his presidential campaign, Buttigieg talks about bringing the country together.
“Our problems will not go away (if President Donald Trump is defeated in 2020),” he says. “We not only need to tackle these policy challenges … but also we have got to find a way to do this that finds us more united and less divided than before.”
His speeches are sprinkled with references to his faith and to the values of the country.
On issues related to agriculture, Buttigieg says he opposes the current ethanol refinery waivers and believes the Renewable Fuel Standard should be enforced as written. He also says he would search for a way to end the trade war with China.
“Personnel is policy,” he says of the EPA waiver decision. “If the head of the EPA is a coal lobbyist, it is hard to believe they believe in environmental protection.”
He also says the nation needs concrete and aggressive goals to control climate change, such as doubling the amount of renewable energy on the grid by 2025 and quadrupling research into renewable energy and carbon storage.
“We can’t do it without the rest of the world,” he says, “but the rest of the world cannot do it without us. We need an all-of-the-above approach.”
He has talked about making public college tuition free for low-income people, but not for those who can afford it.
He talks about the need to improve rural broadband access and proposes to push programs that would provide incentives to reduce teacher shortages in rural areas. Rural economic development and internship programs are part of his rural agenda.
On the issue of health care, he suggests a public option or, as he calls it, “Medicare for those who want it.”
Talking to farmers at the Iowa Farmers Union meeting in December, Buttigieg was asked about local foods, and he said that one of the things he liked about farmers markets is that people with different backgrounds come together at them.
“You don’t know if you see someone with a trucker hat whether they are a hipster or a farmer or both,” he said.