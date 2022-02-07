 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: 21 Angus 28th Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

Location: New England, ND

Sale Date: 01-29-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average: 144 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,462.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $15,000 21AR Bravo Bo6464X JS; a 2/9/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Fortune’s Rafter U Cross; Quinn, SD

Lot 9 $15,000 21AR Logo B088; a 2/14/21 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to Austin Steinmetz; Carson, ND

Lot 3 $13,000 21AR Bravo B274; a 2/24/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Austin Steinmetz; Carson, ND

Lot 4 $12,500 21AR Logo B004; a 2/2/21 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to Austin Steinmetz; Carson, ND

Lot 7 $12,000 21AR Bravo B007A; a 2/2/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Douglas Striegel; Carson, ND

Lot 8 $12,000 21AR Bravo B017; a 2/6/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Dubas Cattle Company; Fullerton, NE

