Sale Name: 21 Angus 28th Annual Top Cut Bull Sale
Location: New England, ND
Sale Date: 01-29-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average: 144 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,462.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $15,000 21AR Bravo Bo6464X JS; a 2/9/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Fortune’s Rafter U Cross; Quinn, SD
Lot 9 $15,000 21AR Logo B088; a 2/14/21 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to Austin Steinmetz; Carson, ND
Lot 3 $13,000 21AR Bravo B274; a 2/24/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Austin Steinmetz; Carson, ND
Lot 4 $12,500 21AR Logo B004; a 2/2/21 son of Sitz Logo 12964 to Austin Steinmetz; Carson, ND
Lot 7 $12,000 21AR Bravo B007A; a 2/2/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Douglas Striegel; Carson, ND
Lot 8 $12,000 21AR Bravo B017; a 2/6/21 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Dubas Cattle Company; Fullerton, NE