Sale Name: Bar JZ Ranches
Location: Holabird, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-16-2021
Auctioneer: Sonny Booth
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Kapperman
The Zilverberg family of Bar JZ Ranches – Don and Peg Zilverberg and Seth and Bridget Zilverberg – hosted their 72nd annual production sale Feb. 16 in their newly renovated south ranch sale barn near Holabird, South Dakota.
The barn was built in 1970 by John Zilverberg, his son Don and an employee. Don missed the first sale in the new barn, as he had to report for active duty in the U.S. Army. Originally the barn had a sale ring and bleachers. Production sales were held there from 1970 until 1993. From 1994 until 2008 sales were held at the Highmore Auction Barn. From 2009 until 2020 sales were held at the Thomas Ranch Sale Facility.
Life came full circle this year when the Zilverbergs once again hosted their production sale at home in the sale barn built over 50 years ago.
Auctioneer Sonny Booth sold bulls to buyers in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, North Carolina and Wyoming.
Averages:
58 Polled Hereford bulls $4,340
51 Limousin and LimFlex bulls $4,287
Top selling polled Hereford bulls
Lot 19, Bar JZ Fanfare 153H, a homozygous polled March 16, 2020 son of Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET and out of a Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser daughter sold to Robert Rhyne of North Carolina for $11,750.
Lot 23, Bar JZ Maverick 165H, a homozygous polled March 18, 2020 son of Bar JZ Buccaneer and out of a NJW Home-grown 8Y daughter sold to Chris Luithle of North Dakota for $8,250.
Lot 10, Bar JZ Broadside 125H, a homozygous polled March 8, 2020 son of Churchill Broadway and out of a Mohican Excede Z426 daughter, sold to Schroeder Brothers of Nebraska for $7,500.
Lot 16, Bar JZ Backstop 144H, a homozygous polled March 14, 2020 son of Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser and out of an R In-dependence daughter sold to Rausch Herefords of South Dakota for $7,000.
Lot 12, Bar JZ Burly 130H, a homozygous polled March 9, 2020 son of Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser and out of a NJW Home-grown 8Y daughter sold to Marvin Antonen of South Dakota for $6,500.
Lot 28, Bar JZ Latigo 179H, a homozygous polled March 20, 2020 son of Bar JZ Buccaneer and out of a Genoas Bonanza daughter sold to Steve Witt of South Dakota for $6,500.
Top selling Limousin and LimFlex bulls
Lot 110, Bar JZ Fortune 140H, a homozygous polled, homozygous black, 70% LimFlex March 12, 2020 son of COLE For-tune and out of a MAGS Aviator daughter, sold to Kleinschmidt Ranch of South Dakota for $9,750.
Lot 122, Bar JZ Sure Shot 176H, a homozygous polled, homozygous black, 33% LimFlex March 20, 2020 son of Mogck Sure Shot and out of a LVLS Optimizer daughter sold to Kleinschmidt Ranch for $6,500.
Lot 113, Bar JZ Durham 149H, a homozygous polled, homozygous black, 50% LimFlex March 15, 2020 son of DANH Durham and out of a Bar JZ Magistrate daughter, sold to Gangle Farm of South Dakota for $6,000.
Lot 115, Bar JZ Creed 155H, a homozygous polled, homozygous black, 47% LimFlex March 17, 2020 son of CJSL Creed and out of a LVLS Optimizer daughter, sold to Kleinschmidt Ranch for $6,000.
Lot 116, Bar JZ Amazing Bull 157H, a homozygous polled, red, 87% Limousin March 17, 2020 son of Wulfs Amazing Bull and out of a Wulfs Zero Turn daughter, sold to Symens Brothers of South Dakota for $5,500.
Lot 128, Bar JZ Creed 209H, a homozygous polled, homozygous black, 76% LimFlex March 26, 2020 son of CJSL Creed and out of a RUNL Stetson daughter, sold to Darrell Baade of South Dakota for $5,500.
Lot 130, Bar JZ Creed 215H, a homozygous polled, heterozygous black, 51% LimFlex March 28, 2020 son of CJSL Creed and out of a Mytty In Focus daughter, sold to David Wickens of Montana for $5,500.