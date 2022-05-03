Coordinated effort tamps down raging wildfire

No one, even the longest-serving firemen, had ever seen something that bad.
A wildfire driven by winds that reached 60 miles per hour, started near county roads T and 13 then raced across northern Burt and southern Thurston counties stopping in Thurston County near county roads 35 and Q, near the village of Macy.
The fire was among those in 14 Nebraska counties over the April 23 weekend. Burt County Emergency Manager K.C. Bang said information is still being compiled which could lead to a state emergency declaration. Such a declaration would make funding available in certain situations.
A firefighter for 37 years and several different departments, Bang said this was the second-worst grass fire he’s ever seen, but the difference with this event was the raging wind. Blowing steadily at over 30 miles per hour, gusts up to 60 helped advance the fire a mile in 15 minute as it moved through the wooded ditches and over corn field stubble.
Bang said the source of the fire still is being investigated by Lyons fire officials.
“The Lyons fire chief did an outstanding job,” Bang said. “They realized early on how big it was getting and reached out for help immediately.”
Mutual aid calls went out to approximately 30 area departments. Fire companies from West Point, Beemer, Bancroft, Wisner, Rosalie, Walthill and Winnebago joined every fire department in Burt County plus men and equipment from companies from Washington and Dodge counties and several Iowa departments in responding to the call.
“When the call goes out, the departments know it’s for a grass fire,” Bang said. “So they’ll send a grass rig, tankers and pumpers, and maybe a rescue squad.”
He said water becomes the biggest resource in fighting a fast-moving rural fire.
“The response from the public was amazing,” Bang added. Private companies were sending tanker trucks. Our count was 33 farmers with tractors and discs out there to help.
“We are really blessed to have that many people willing to help.”
As the fire progressed, the decision was made to evacuate Macy. Bang said Macy was chosen because it was most in the path of the fire.
“We were concerned that the fire couldn’t be stopped in time and it would go clear through Macy,” Bang said.
He said when an evacuation order is given, the evacuation is mandatory and immediate. Notification was conducted by the state patrol and local law enforcement. Emergency shelters were set up at the schools in Lyons and Walthill. The evacuation order was lifted within a few hours.
Emergency management officials said an evacuation for a wildfire can be prepared for the same way you would for any natural disaster. Kits can be kept at the ready containing, clothing, footwear and prescription medicines, for example.
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reported one fire truck destroyed. Bang said reports are being compiled to chronicle the amount of equipment used and what was damaged.
