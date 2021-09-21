ELV offering free health screens for women

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is providing free health screenings to women between 40-64 years of age.
The screenings include cholesterol level, glucose level, blood pressure, height, weight, BMI calculation, and nutrition information.
They are currently being scheduled at the Tekamah office. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 402-533-2233 and ask to speak with Jill.
Public health aims to make people and communities healthy and safe. In doing so, ELVPHD offers many services and programs to local residents and businesses of Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties in northeast Nebraska.
Moer information about the health department and its programs is available online at www.elvphd.org.