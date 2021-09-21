 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELV offering free health screens for women

ELV offering free health screens for women

Plaindealer New Logo

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is providing free health screenings to women between 40-64 years of age.

The screenings include cholesterol level, glucose level, blood pressure, height, weight, BMI calculation, and nutrition information.

They are currently being scheduled at the Tekamah office. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 402-533-2233 and ask to speak with Jill.

Public health aims to make people and communities healthy and safe. In doing so, ELVPHD offers many services and programs to local residents and businesses of Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties in northeast Nebraska.

Moer information about the health department and its programs is available online at www.elvphd.org.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jett Andreasen
Community

Jett Andreasen

Funeral services for Jett Andreasen were held Sept. 9, 2021, at Reach Church (formerly Country Bible). Jett, age 13 of Blair, passed away Sept…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News