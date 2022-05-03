Grand opening is Saturday at Mytty Wrestling Center

A landmark facility named for a legendary coach sees its grand opening on Saturday.
The public is invited to view the new Guy Mytty Wrestling Center, the new home of the Tekamah-Herman Youth Wrestling Club, during a grand opening celebration May 7. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar and appetizers available. Tekamah Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 7. The evening concludes with a concert by the Dylan Bloom Band from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Special guests for the evening are members of the Mytty family, as well as University of Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning and member of the Cornhusker wrestling team.
Located at the corner of 15th and M, across the street south from the elementary school playground, the Guy Mytty Wresting Center is a 5,000 square-foot facility honoring the late, great Tiger coach not only in name but in mission. Inside, the Jason Comes Wrestling Room is home to two practice mats, workout equipment, some storage and a club office. Construction was funded entirely with private donations.
Guy Mytty coached Tekamah-Herman to the highest levels of high school wrestling. His 1989 team is considered by many the best Class C wrestling team to ever hit the mat. Their 192.5 team points in the state tournament stood as the Class C state record until 2017. Nine of the 12 Tigers who qualified that year won state medals, a mark which remains the state record.
Mytty coached the Tigers from 1970 until his death in August of 1993 from a heart attack while competing in a tennis tournament in Kansas City.
Every year since 1994, the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association has honored an outstanding senior wrestler from each class with an award in his honor.
One year later, the Nebraska Coaches Association developed the Guy Mytty Award given annually to a “person who has shown outstanding dedication and service to high school wrestling in Nebraska.”
In 1998, he was selected to the NWSCA Hall of Fame. In 23 years as a coach, he produced 176 state qualifiers, 76 medal winners, 34 state finalists and 12 champions. His teams won four state titles, 16 district championships and 19 conference titles.
A strong youth program helped build Mytty’s dynasty. Club officials said the center that bears Mytty’s name was developed to provide a home for the youth program as a way to rebuild Tiger wrestling tradition.