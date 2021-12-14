 Skip to main content
Something appropriate
top story

Something appropriate

Plaindealer New Logo nobackground

Word was received recently regarding the death of longtime Tekamah resident Dorothy Kohler. She passed away Dec. 2 in California where she and Ralph have lived for several years.

The Kohlers came up during discussions at Tekamah City Council’s meeting Thursday night. It seems the family wants the city to come up with some kind of fitting tribute to the couple.

Certainly few are more deserving than the Kohlers. Ralph’s pioneering work in the waterfowl hunting industry, with Dorothy by his side all the way, put Tekamah on the map as one of the best places to hunt in the United States.

So city leaders want to know: What’s an appropriate memorial?

What do you get for the couple who’ve done more for the city than most people will ever know?

There’s a photo of the two of them aiming shotguns from their trapshooting days. A statue of that photograph would be pretty cool, but the cost for something like that probably makes it out of the question.

It was suggested to rename Athletic Park. We’re not real fond of that one. Things that have been named should get to keep their names.

A bench at the new pool, maybe? Nah.

See what we mean?

While the city is taking suggestions, this one is ours. Designate the street in front of their former Q Street home as Ralph and Dorothy Kohler Way, or something to that effect. Other communities have made similar designations. A ceremonial sign can be hung, nobody has to change their address and there’s something permanent.

But, boy, a statue like that set in the minipark? Wow.

