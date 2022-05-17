Cool weather promotes seedling pest issues

Editor’s note: The following was written by Erin Hodgson, Iowa State University professor, and Ashley Dean, education Extension specialist, for the Integrated Crop Management blog May 2.
Today during our Crops Team meeting, many field agronomists shared that cool soil temperatures and rain have delayed planting in Iowa, but there are some very determined farmers getting acres planted around the state.
These cool and wet conditions during spring are favorable for a few seed and seedlings pests. The main concern during cool, wet conditions is that plant and insect development is slow, potentially leading to prolonged feeding on seeds or small plants that may result in substantial losses.
We encourage you to scout fields (whether you’ve planted or not!) to assess pest activity and potential plant injury. One thing in common with these early- season pests is that rescue treatments are not likely to be effective. Therefore, knowing whether pests are in the field prior to planting provides the opportunity to make proactive management decisions.
If significant stand loss occurs, replanting might be necessary to reach ideal final stands.
Here are the top spring pests to keep in mind:
Grubs: There are several grub species in Iowa that overwinter within and around crop fields. The last couple of springs, we confirmed grub activity in several central Iowa fields that had stand losses. Just last week Ashley found grubs while doing some soil sampling in western Iowa.
They are in the final instar before pupation and therefore easy to see when poking around soil. Grubs are always in a c-shape and creamy white (with a dark butt). Some grub species have multi-year lifecycles and can be persistent pests.
Wireworms: Wireworms can be pests in corn, particularly when fields are recently transitioned from pasture and CRP. The multi-year lifecycle contributes to persistent feeding within fields. Start looking for wireworms in well-drained soil on ridgetops or hillsides.
Seedcorn maggot: They develop at lower temperatures than most insects, so adult flies are likely emerging and laying eggs around the state right now.
Millipedes, isopods, and slugs: In some springs, we hear about millipede and isopod plant injury (in addition to slugs and snails). All of these pests prefer to feed on decaying organic matter and tend to build up in no-till fields, but seed and seedlings would be acceptable food in wet soil conditions.