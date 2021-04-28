Prioritize and maximize forage fertilizer needs at high prices

Editor’s note: The following was written by Aaron Saeugling and Rebecca Vittetoe with Iowa State University Extension for the Integrated Crop Management website April 16.
Pasture and forage stands have really started to green-up. Here are some fertilizer and weed management considerations and recommendations to help make the most of them this year.
Fertilization is just as important for forages as it is for row crops to maximize productivity. However, current fertilizer prices may have you seeing a lot of dollar signs.
To maximize fertilizer dollars, it is important to know what nutrients, particularly phosphorus (P), potassium (K) and lime, your pasture or forage stand really needs. The only way to know what and how much is needed is to soil test.
Soils testing low or very low will benefit the most from P and K fertilization. Also, remember that forage harvest removes a lot of P and K. For example, a bromegrass/fescue pasture with a yield of five bales per acre (assuming each bale is approximately 1,500 pounds) removes approximately 198 pounds of K2O and 32 pounds of P2O5 per acre.
When harvesting forages, we’d want to at least put back what we take off. If you cannot afford a full removal rate, put on what you can afford even if it’s only a partial rate. If you have to pick between P and K, prioritize the K since forages have a higher K removal rate.
Soil pH is particularly important if trying to establish or maximize productivity of legumes in a pasture or forage stand. The soil pH tells us if we need to add lime, and the buffer pH tells us how much lime is needed. A soil pH of around 6.0 is recommended for grass-based hayfields and pastures. To encourage and maintain legumes, try to maintain a pH of 6.5 for clovers and birdsfoot trefoil and a pH of 6.9 for alfalfa.
Pelletized lime vs. ag lime? Which one should you use if your soil test results call for lime? Typical Extension answer, “It depends.” Ask yourself how soon do you need to correct the soil pH, do you own the farm, and when do you plan to seed legumes. Both forms of lime are effective; however, the pelletized lime tends to work faster than the ag lime, which tends to take longer, but have more longevity.
If you plan to take a first cutting of hay off prior to grazing, you may want to be more aggressive with your nitrogen application rate compared to if you plan to rest your pasture prior to turn out.
To minimize nitrogen losses, ammonium sulfate or urea coated with a urease inhibitor is often preferred. Liquid nitrogen can work well too if you are wanting to apply herbicide with the fertilizer. Just be aware that you may see some nitrogen burn on the forage. Let the grass recover from this prior to baling or turning out to graze.