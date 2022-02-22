Rental options will affect 2022 returns

Editor’s note: The following was written by Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, Nick Paulson and Jim Baltz with the University of Illinois and Carl Zulauf with Ohio State University for the farmdoc daily website Feb. 8.
Overall, both landowner and farmer returns will be above average if prices continue near current forecast levels and yields are at expected trend levels.
Returns for share rent, cash rent, and variable cash rent arrangements are estimated for corn and soybeans on high-productivity farmland in central Illinois.
Because of much higher non-land costs in 2022, typical rent factors (32% for corn and 43% for soybeans) cause variable cash rents to have lower returns than both share rent and cash rent arrangements at expected crop revenues for this year. Higher non-land costs suggest that rent factors on variable leases may need adjustment.
Corn returns
Corn has an expected yield of 220 bushels per acre. Non-land costs total $755 per acre, with $512 of those being direct costs (fertilizer, seed, pesticides, drying, storage and crop insurance). Direct costs are shared between farmers and landowners under a typical share rent arrangement.
Projected prices used to set crop insurance guarantees will not be finalized until the end of February. Currently, a reasonable estimate of the projected price for corn is $5.70 per bushel.
Revenue Protection (RP) proceeds are included in forecasts under lower crop revenues.
At a $5.70 harvest price, operator and land return is $433 per acre. A $433 operator and land return is $102 per acre higher than the $331 average return from 2000 to 2020. This $433 per acre will be split between the farmer and landowner, with the lease type influencing how the return is shared between the farmer and landowner.
The range of returns possible given the yield and cost assumptions used puts the lowest operator and land return, to be divided between the farmer and landowner, at $245 per acre. However, there are situations in which lower operator and land returns could occur despite the excellent downside protection provided by RP crop insurance. Scenarios include:
- Non-land costs are higher than $755 per acre. For example, pest issues could require “rescue” sprays, which would increase costs.
- Basis could be more than 30 cents per bushel.
- Values assume that corn is sold at harvest. Farmers could choose to hold grain unpriced, thereby speculating on higher returns and receiving a lower price after harvest. Of course, prices could also rise between harvest and the time grain is sold, leading to higher incomes.
For central Illinois share rent, a typical split is 50% and 50%, in which the landowner and farmer share equally in gross revenue and direct costs. At a $5.70 harvest price, the share rent has a payment to the landowner of $338 per acre. This payment goes down to $244 per acre for a minimum at harvest prices below $4.80 per bushel. Higher prices would result in higher returns.
At a $5.70 harvest price, the farmer has a net return of $95 per acre. The lowest farmer return is $1 per acre, occurring at harvest prices below $4.80
The cash rent is $310 per acre, an estimate of the average rent for 2022. The landowner receives $310 per acre no matter the price or yield level. At the $5.70 harvest price, the farmer return is $123 per acre.
There are reports of much higher rents for 2022 on some farms. A $400 cash rent results in a $33 per acre return to the farmer at a $5.70 harvest price. The lowest return is -$160 per acre.
The variable cash rent has a minimum cash rent of $200 per acre and a rent factor of 32% for corn. Under this lease, the landowner receives rent equal to 32% of crop revenue. At a $5.70 harvest price, the landowner would receive $380 per acre, and the farmer’s return will be $53 per acre.
A 32% rent factor results in a $380 payment to the landowner at a $5.70 harvest price. The farmer would have a return of $53 per acre at that price level.
Rent payments to the landowner go down with lower crop revenues. Farmer losses reach a maximum of -$72 per acre, at a revenue just before the 85% RP policy begins to make payments.
Over the years from 2000 to 2020, a rent factor of 32% resulted in the same payment under a cash lease as under a variable share lease. At the $5.70 expected level, the rent factor would need to be 26% for the landowner payment under the variable lease to equal the cash rent.
Higher costs require a downward adjustment in rent factors if the variable cash lease will have the same return as the cash rent at the expected return level.
Soybeans returns
Current soybean futures prices suggest a projected price of $13.80 per bushel. Non-land costs are estimated at $476 per acre.
At a $13.80 harvest price — the expected level given a $13.80 projected price — soybean gross revenue equals $945 per acre, and operator and land return equals $469 per acre. A $469 return is $144 above the $322 per acre average from 2000 to 2020. Given an 85% RP purchase, the lowest gross revenue is $800 per acre, and the lowest operator and land return is $324 per acre. The same caveats of minimum returns given for corn apply to soybeans.
Share rent returns to the landowner are projected at $338 per acre for a harvest price of $13.80 per acre. The farmer has a return of $132 per acre at that price. The lowest payment to the landowner is $265 per acre, which leaves a $59 net return for the farmer.
An average cash rent leaves a $132 per acre return to the farmer at a $13.80 harvest price. The lowest return to the farmer under a share rent is $59 per acre.
The variable cash lease is assumed to have a rent factor of 43%, again the level that causes rents from the variable lease to equal that from a cash rent from 2000-20. At a $13.80 harvest price, the variable cash rent has a payment to the landowner of $406 per acre, and a return to the farmer of $63 per acre.
The rent factor would have to be lowered to 33% for the variable cash rent and cash rent arrangements to have the same payment to the farmers and landowners in 2022, a change from the historical average given the significant increase in non-land costs.
If prices continue at their current levels and yields are at or above trend levels, farmers and landowners will have profitable years. Declines in returns will have negative impacts on farmers and, in the case of share and variable cash lease arrangements, on the landowners.