Case IH VT-Flex 435

Available for fall 2022, the VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool from Case IH offers simple, variable gang angle adjustments, allowing producers to meet the soil management needs of any field with greater flexibility and precision. The VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool is available in five configurations — 11, 15, 20, 23 or 25 feet.

The Case IH VT-Flex 435 is equipped with gang angles that are mechanically or hydraulically adjustable from zero to 12 degrees to meet the soil management needs of any field. From the tractor cab, operators can adjust the front gangs independently from the rear gangs to further vary residue coverage and field finish. Additionally, 20-inch, shallow-concavity fluted blades help cut residue at shallow gang angles, cutting and mixing residue with soil for faster breakdown.

The VT-Flex 435 is equipped with a TigerPaw Crumbler that is designed to produce uniform clod sizing and residue distribution for an optimal field finish. The machine is equipped with 20-inch Earth Metal VT wave blades designed to stand up to tough conditions with maximum durability, while flat, crimped blade centers create exceptional blade strength.

For more information visit www.caseih.com.

